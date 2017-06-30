Red Bluff Rotary makes donation to medical imaging center
At the June 20 noon meeting of Red Bluff Rotary, the club presented a $7,500 donation to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital and Imaging Center for its breast cancer program.
