Red Bluff man arrested on sexual battery charge
Red Bluff >> A 56-year-old Tehama County resident was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a sexual assault that had reportedly taken place earlier in the day at a Red Bluff residence. A call was received by Red Bluff Police Department about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in which second-hand information was given of a sexual assault that had reportedly taken place about noon at a residence in the 700 block of Ash Street involving a man named Sergio.
