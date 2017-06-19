Red Bluff man arrested on sexual batt...

Red Bluff man arrested on sexual battery charge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> A 56-year-old Tehama County resident was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a sexual assault that had reportedly taken place earlier in the day at a Red Bluff residence. A call was received by Red Bluff Police Department about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in which second-hand information was given of a sexual assault that had reportedly taken place about noon at a residence in the 700 block of Ash Street involving a man named Sergio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11) Fri DrButt 15
Anyone know Jerry Hahn Jun 18 MAILIPT 1
Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv Jun 17 Proxy testing 2
Handyman Jun 15 Joe 1
News Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10) May 30 Barry McKochenor 21
Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13) May 29 Angelica cardoza 13
mobile home park (Jan '06) May '17 Brad p 122
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC