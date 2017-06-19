Red Bluff man arrested on sexual battery charge

Red Bluff >> A 56-year-old Tehama County resident was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a sexual assault that had reportedly taken place earlier in the day at a Red Bluff residence. A call was received by Red Bluff Police Department about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in which second-hand information was given of a sexual assault that had reportedly taken place about noon at a residence in the 700 block of Ash Street involving a man named Sergio.

