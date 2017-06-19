Red Bluff High School board moves forward with renovation master plan project

The Red Bluff High School Administration building, that is proposed to be moved to the new Douglass Street school entrance. Red Bluff >> The school board approved the proposed master plan Monday with a few modifications to emphasize the board's priorities regarding various renovations and upgrades of Red Bluff High School, through funding from the $26 million bond Measure J approved in November 2016.

