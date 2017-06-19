Red Bluff High School board moves forward with renovation master plan project
The Red Bluff High School Administration building, that is proposed to be moved to the new Douglass Street school entrance. Red Bluff >> The school board approved the proposed master plan Monday with a few modifications to emphasize the board's priorities regarding various renovations and upgrades of Red Bluff High School, through funding from the $26 million bond Measure J approved in November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|Steve
|13
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|Handyman
|Jun 15
|Joe
|1
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Brad p
|122
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC