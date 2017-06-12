Red Bluff Chamber: Two farmers markets off to strong start
The Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce's Wednesday farmers market began earlier this year - June 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. After-Thot plays live this Wednesday with great eclectic acoustic music. Red Bluff Parks and Recreation will be hosting kids activities again this year at the Wednesday night market.
