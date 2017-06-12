Red Bluff Chamber: Two farmers market...

Red Bluff Chamber: Two farmers markets off to strong start

The Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce's Wednesday farmers market began earlier this year - June 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. After-Thot plays live this Wednesday with great eclectic acoustic music. Red Bluff Parks and Recreation will be hosting kids activities again this year at the Wednesday night market.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Tehama County was issued at June 13 at 12:06PM PDT

Red Bluff, CA

