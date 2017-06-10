Protecting seniors falls to all of us

Protecting seniors falls to all of us

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month in California and Tehama County Adult Protective Services recently hosted meet and greets event in Red Bluff, Los Molinos and Corning so social workers could talk to community members about what abuse is and how to report it. Here in California, Adult Protective Services receives as many as 10,000 reports of elder and dependent adult abuse per month, and reports are increasing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Handyman 4 hr Joe 1
News Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10) May 30 Barry McKochenor 21
Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13) May 29 Angelica cardoza 13
mobile home park (Jan '06) May 21 Brad p 122
News One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-... Apr '17 Denise 1
Demented evil Trump dump! Apr '17 Dominguez 1
News Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08) Apr '17 Denise 24
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC