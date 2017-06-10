Protecting seniors falls to all of us

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month in California and Tehama County Adult Protective Services recently hosted meet and greets event in Red Bluff, Los Molinos and Corning so social workers could talk to community members about what abuse is and how to report it. Here in California, Adult Protective Services receives as many as 10,000 reports of elder and dependent adult abuse per month, and reports are increasing.

