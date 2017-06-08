Police logs: June 8, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. David Robert Fleckenstein: 52, of Red Bluff was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Tuesday on felony charges of receiving stolen property and being in possession of narcotics.

