Police logs: June 5, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Elizabeth Grace Gonzales: 38, of Red Bluff was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Friday on the charge of exhibiting a firearm or deadly weapon to resist arrest.

