Police Logs: June 3, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. John Anthony Ables: 30, of Corning was arrested Thursday in the 3500 block of 99W and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of battery of spouse, ex-spouse or date, criminal threats and exhibiting a deadly weapon: not a firearm.

