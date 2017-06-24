Police Logs: June 24, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Susan Lynn O'Neill: 40, of Red Bluff was arrested Thursday and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of willful cruelty to a child: possible injury or death.
