Police Logs: June 22, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Ryan Nicholas Lee Garner: 21 of Eugene, Oregon was arrested Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Avenue and booked into Tehama County Jail on charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

