Police Logs: June 2, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Southbound Interstate 5, north of Jellys Ferry Road: Two women were transported as a precaution to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital following a collision at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

