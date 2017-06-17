Police logs: June 17, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Christopher Owin-Michael Colbert: 18, of Red Bluff was arrested Thursday on Highway 99W at Friendly Acres Mobile Home Park and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of battery.

