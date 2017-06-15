Police Logs: June 15, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Nathan David Espling: 25, of Cottonwood was arrested Tuesday and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of vandalism: over $400 and disorderly conduct: alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.