Open house allows review of Tehama County Hazard Mitigation Plan

Gail Locke talks with Ethan Mobley of Dynamic Planning and Science, a consultant on the Tehama County Hazard Mitigation Plan, talk about the geohazard slope failure map on Tuesday at an open house held at the Red Bluff Community Center. Red Bluff >> An open house was held Wednesday at the Red Bluff Community Center for community members to take a look and give feedback at the Tehama County Hazard Mitigation Plan that is in the process of being updated.

