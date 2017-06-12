Open house allows review of Tehama County Hazard Mitigation Plan
Gail Locke talks with Ethan Mobley of Dynamic Planning and Science, a consultant on the Tehama County Hazard Mitigation Plan, talk about the geohazard slope failure map on Tuesday at an open house held at the Red Bluff Community Center. Red Bluff >> An open house was held Wednesday at the Red Bluff Community Center for community members to take a look and give feedback at the Tehama County Hazard Mitigation Plan that is in the process of being updated.
