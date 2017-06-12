Meents named artist of the month
Meents grew up in North Dakota appreciating the rural landscapes around her. Coming to California 60 years ago, she found great beauty in the landscapes of the north state and takes pleasure painting them to help people stop and look, be aware of the beauty around them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 21
|Brad p
|122
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr '17
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr '17
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC