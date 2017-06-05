Manton School graduates final eighth grade class
The school, which is part of the Antelope Elementary School District, will transition in the 2017-2018 school year to a kindergarten through fifth grade campus and students in sixth through eighth grades will be bused to one of the district's other locations in Red Bluff, District Superintendent Rich Hassay said. “Throughout the 2016-2017 school year, starting in the fall, at every board meeting the board talked about small school sustainability, which includes our schools Manton and Plum Valley,” Hassay said.
