Journal class to focus on faith

A scheduling conflict with the Community Art Studio, at 710 Main St. in Red Bluff, has prompted date changes to the “Brave and Strong: Faith Art Journaling” class being offered Thursdays, beginning June 8 and running through July 13. Each week during the 6-week introduction to faith art journaling class, there will be a featured Bible verse, song lyric and a specific art journaling technique.

