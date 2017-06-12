Jean Barton: Western Livestock Journa...

Jean Barton: Western Livestock Journal ranch tour

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Last week daughter Kendra, granddaughter Shay and I, along with Arlene Dierksen of Cottonwood, Holly and Del Remiers of Orland enjoyed the 8th Western Livestock Journal ranch tour with Pete and Rita Crow, Jerry York and Michele, Kerry Halladay, WLJ managing editor, after many years with Dick and Barbara Crow as tour guides. In earlier years with Pete and Jerry, we had visited Colorado high country in 2010; Virginia 2011; California Central Coast 2012; Washington 2013; South Dakota 2014; Alberta, Canada 2015, and last year was Western Texas.

Red Bluff, CA

