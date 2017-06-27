Hot shot: New season starting
New season starting: Norissa Harman and Jen O'Hara, co-founders of the clothing line Girls with Guns, are hosting a launch party for the fourth season of their television show Girls With Guns TV, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at their Red Bluff warehouse, 1910 Trainor St. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Grilled hot dogs and refreshments will be for sale.
