Herbicide applicator available to landowners

The RotoWiper, a revolutionary rotary wiper herbicide applicator, is available for rent to local landowners and land managers to help control weeds in and around Tehama County. The Resource Conservation District of Tehama County has made this tool available to the public for the last 5 years and encourages its use now and throughout the summer before undesirable pesky weeds carpet pasture and rangelands.

