Gang Resistance Education and Training Program renewed
Red Bluff >> The City Council has renewed the Gang Resistance Education And Training, or GREAT, program and approved funding for the School Resource Officer assigned to Vista Preparatory Academy Tuesday for fiscal year 2017/2018. The program and the officer are funded in part by AB 109 funds received through the Community Corrections Partnership Committee.
