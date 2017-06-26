Gang Resistance Education and Trainin...

Gang Resistance Education and Training Program renewed

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> The City Council has renewed the Gang Resistance Education And Training, or GREAT, program and approved funding for the School Resource Officer assigned to Vista Preparatory Academy Tuesday for fiscal year 2017/2018. The program and the officer are funded in part by AB 109 funds received through the Community Corrections Partnership Committee.

