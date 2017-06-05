Flame festival to go live in Gerber

The public is invited to The Flame, a free one-day Christian music festival set for 3-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17 on the grounds of Faith Hope Love Ministries, 21941 Chard Ave. west of Gerber School. Gates open at 3 p.m. with activities and programs beginning at 3:30 p.m., and concluding by 9:30 p.m. Food vendors will be on site, including Scoops Ice Cream and Santa Cruz Tacos.

