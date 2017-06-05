Flame festival to go live in Gerber
The public is invited to The Flame, a free one-day Christian music festival set for 3-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17 on the grounds of Faith Hope Love Ministries, 21941 Chard Ave. west of Gerber School. Gates open at 3 p.m. with activities and programs beginning at 3:30 p.m., and concluding by 9:30 p.m. Food vendors will be on site, including Scoops Ice Cream and Santa Cruz Tacos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 21
|Brad p
|122
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr '17
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr '17
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC