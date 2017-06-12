Flame Festival to be held Saturday in...

Flame Festival to be held Saturday in Gerber

Gerber >> “The Flame,” a free day-long music festival, will take place Saturday at the Grounds of Faith Hope Love Ministries. Gates open at 3 p.m. with activities and programs beginning at 3:30 p.m. and concluding by 9:30 p.m. The Grounds of Faith Hope Love Ministries is located at 21941 Chard Ave., off Highway 99W, west of Gerber School.

