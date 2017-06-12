Flame Festival to be held Saturday in Gerber
Gerber >> “The Flame,” a free day-long music festival, will take place Saturday at the Grounds of Faith Hope Love Ministries. Gates open at 3 p.m. with activities and programs beginning at 3:30 p.m. and concluding by 9:30 p.m. The Grounds of Faith Hope Love Ministries is located at 21941 Chard Ave., off Highway 99W, west of Gerber School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|7 min
|Bobby
|1
|Handyman
|Thu
|Joe
|1
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 21
|Brad p
|122
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr '17
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr '17
|Dominguez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC