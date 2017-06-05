Farmers market kicks off downtown

The Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber downtown farmers market begins earlier this year, 5-8 p.m. starting June 7, with the Main Street Band playing live '60s and '70s rock music. Do you have a business, a farm, an organization that you would love to promote more? The farmers markets - 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays at River Park and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday's on Jefferson Street between Pine and Oak - could be a tremendous venue for you.

