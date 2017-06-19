Downed tree limb causes brief Wiltsey Road closure Thursday

Red Bluff >> A downed tree limb caused a brief closure of the 400 block of Wiltsey Road in Red Bluff where it curves heading toward Dale Avenue Thursday morning after it fell into a power line. Firefighters from Red Bluff Fire Department were dispatched to the incident at 9:49 a.m. Thursday for a report of a tree limb down into power lines with the lines remaining intact, a spokeswoman said.

