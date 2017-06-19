Donations from Ronnie Lee King Memorial Run pass $20,000
Shelley McCullough receives a hug from Tehama County Sheriff's Chaplain Gil DeLao after handing him a check from the Ronnie Lee King Memorial RideTuesday at the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting. Red Bluff >> Donations from the Ronnie Lee King Memorial Run reached a new record in 2017 with the ride reaching more than $20,000 raised during the last nine years, according to a presentation by Jeannie Garton and Shelley McCullough, grandmother and mother of Ronnie Lee, at Tuesday's Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting.
