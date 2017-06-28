Death notices: June 28, 2017
Harmon: Jacquelynn Gertrude Harmon, 86, of Red Bluff died Monday, June 26 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers.
