Court roundup: June 20, 2017

People vs. Jason Adam Holtman, Assault with a Firearm; Use of a Firearm; 4 counts of Prior Felony; Criminal Threats; Possession of a Firearm by a Felon; Possession of Ammunition; Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle or Shotgun Brief history: The victim heard a disturbance outside his residence and confronted the defendant about it. The Defendant aimed a short barreled shotgun at the victim before leaving the scene and attempting to hide the weapon.
