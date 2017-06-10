County faces potential funding gap

Red Bluff >> Tehama County will be looking to form an ad-hoc committee at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to seek solutions in closing a potential $11.6 million funding gap that according to Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin's report does not include requests being held for consideration. The county has typically had an average of $9 million carried over from the previous year's budget, but that may not be enough to close the gap, Goodwin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.