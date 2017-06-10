County faces potential funding gap
Red Bluff >> Tehama County will be looking to form an ad-hoc committee at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to seek solutions in closing a potential $11.6 million funding gap that according to Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin's report does not include requests being held for consideration. The county has typically had an average of $9 million carried over from the previous year's budget, but that may not be enough to close the gap, Goodwin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|Wed
|Steve
|13
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|Handyman
|Jun 15
|Joe
|1
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Brad p
|122
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC