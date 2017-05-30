Corning man identified in Dairyville lottery theft
Red Bluff >> Dennis Paul Womack III, 23, was identified as the suspect in a May 26 burglary at Jill's Market in the Dairyville area, where three displays containing California Lottery tickets were taken from the front counter. The Corning man was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail on the felony charge of burglary and is being held on a $5,000 bail.
