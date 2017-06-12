Corning High School graduate wins Con...

Corning High School graduate wins Congressional Art Contest

Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Mario Sanchez reads a poem Hope he wrote at the Tehama County Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony in May. The poem accompanies his artwork, pictured to his left, that won the US Congress art contest for Rep. Doug LaMalfa's district and will hang for a year in the capitol in Washington D.C. Sanchez, a 2017 Corning High School graduate, will head to D.C. to see his artwork on display for the June 29 opening ceremonies for the exhibit. Mario Sanchez, center, is pictured Tehama County Sheriff's Lt.

