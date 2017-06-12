Corning Chamber: Farmers market begins weekly run Thursday
The Corning Farmers Market begins from 5 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and will run continuously every Thursday through Sept. 7. Located at the Northside Park, 1414 Colusa Street, a variety of crafters, prepared food and agricultural vendors will be on premises with items for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 21
|Brad p
|122
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr '17
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr '17
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC