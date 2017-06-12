Corning awarded $1 million for juvenile program
Corning >> The city of Corning has been awarded a $1 million grant to help continue and grow a juvenile program that connects youths who need mental health and substance-use treatment with coordinated care, including housing and employment services. The funds are part of California's savings from the passage of Proposition 47. This grant by the Board of State and Community Correction will provide three additional years of the Restore program in Corning, plus the possible expansion of the program to Red Bluff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 21
|Brad p
|122
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr '17
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr '17
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC