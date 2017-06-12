Corning awarded $1 million for juvenile program

Corning >> The city of Corning has been awarded a $1 million grant to help continue and grow a juvenile program that connects youths who need mental health and substance-use treatment with coordinated care, including housing and employment services. The funds are part of California's savings from the passage of Proposition 47. This grant by the Board of State and Community Correction will provide three additional years of the Restore program in Corning, plus the possible expansion of the program to Red Bluff.

