City moves forward with sewer pipe replacement project
Red Bluff >> The City Council authorized city staff to award a contact Tuesday for the South Main Street Sewer project, to replace about 1,120 feet of 8-inch sewer pipe near St. Elizabeth Community Hospital. Sharrah Dunlap Sawyer was awarded the bid in the amount of $23,420.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|Wed
|Steve
|13
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|Handyman
|Jun 15
|Joe
|1
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Brad p
|122
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC