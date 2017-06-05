City discusses extending quarter cent sales tax for 2018 ballot
Red Bluff >> At a recent City Council meeting the staff opened up a discussion over removing the “sunset provisions” from the quarter-cent sales tax ordinance to extend the increase and, if approved by council in the future, place it on the November 2018 ballot. No action had been made as of Tuesday, but City Manager Richard Crabtree said he thought it would be a good idea to begin discussing the option of putting the issue on the ballot.
