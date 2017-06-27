Butte County man arrested for vehicle, personal items theft while owner was asleep

Red Bluff >> Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop June 16 on a silver Jeep for minor traffic violations on South Jackson Street, resulting in locating a stolen vehicle out of Chico. The man involved, Arthur Keith Peniaranda, 26, a Butte County transient, was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of possession of known stolen property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.