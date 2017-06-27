Butte County man arrested for vehicle, personal items theft while owner was asleep
Red Bluff >> Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop June 16 on a silver Jeep for minor traffic violations on South Jackson Street, resulting in locating a stolen vehicle out of Chico. The man involved, Arthur Keith Peniaranda, 26, a Butte County transient, was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of possession of known stolen property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bluff-Tehama County police reports June 6-8 (Jun '14)
|19 hr
|lilbridge861
|10
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|Jun 23
|DrButt
|15
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|Handyman
|Jun 15
|Joe
|1
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC