Attorney seeks spring 2018 trial date for federal case involving Tehama County landowner

Sacramento >> A Tehama County farmer facing heavy federal fines for plowing on his property southwest of Red Bluff sought Friday in the US District Court in Sacramento to delay a trial that had been set for Aug. 14. In what was supposed to be the last pre-trial hearing, Jon Duarte and his attorney, Tony Francois of Pacific Legal Foundation, sought to have the trial moved to spring of 2018, which would allow the judge an opportunity to view Duarte's wheat farm on Paskenta Road near Flores Avenue at the same time of year as the expert witnesses have inspected it, according to a press release from Pacific Legal.

