3-year-old boy goes missing from River Park, found near bathrooms
Red Bluff >> A 3-year-old boy was found near the River Park restrooms at 4:45 p.m. Thursday after being reported missing just before 4 p.m. from the city pool at the park. The boy was reportedly left unattended for two and a half to three hours before being located later with an elderly woman with a stroller.
