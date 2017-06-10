100 years ago...
U. Lilly, agent for Wells-Fargo, received word Thursday that the Seattle Racing Pigeon club would send to this city this morning on train No. 15 several crates of carrier pigeons that are to be liberated by him on Saturday morning.
