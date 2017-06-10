100 years ago: Man insults flag, land...

100 years ago: Man insults flag, lands in prison

A deputy United States marshal visited Red Bluff yesterday and when he left last night took with him Earnest Landz. His prisoner is charged in the United States district court with having insulted the flag of the United States and vilified the government.

Red Bluff, CA

