Workshop for employees on ADA compliance

Glenn County Personnel Director and return-to-work consultant Linda Durrer will discuss steps of the interactive accommodation process, types of reasonable accommodations and employer's obligations to accommodate an employee or applicant. The workshop will be held 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday, June 1 at the Tehama County Department of Education assembly room, 1135 Lincoln St., Red Bluff.

