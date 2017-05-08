Westside 4-H hosts Spring Spectacular Livestock Breeding & Prospect Show

A 4-H member guides her pig to its pen on Saturday at the third annual 4-H Spring Spectacular Livestock Breeding & Prospect Show held Saturday and Sunday at the Tehama District Fairground. Red Bluff >> Tehama County 4-H members gathered Saturday at the Tehama District Fairground for the third annual 4-H Spring Spectacular Livestock Breeding & Prospect Show hosted by the Westside 4-H Club.

