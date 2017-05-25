Wanted man evades arrests after short...

Wanted man evades arrests after short pursuit on Interstate 5, still outstanding

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> A wanted man evaded arrest Wednesday after a short chase on Interstate 5 turned into a foot pursuit into Coyote Creek near Flores Avenue and Rawson Road, west of the freeway. The man, identified as Cecilio Marquez, is outstanding and a wanted felon charged with avoiding deportation and being in possession of weapons, according to scanner reports at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mobile home park (Jan '06) May 21 Brad p 122
Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13) May 21 Kenny 12
News One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-... Apr 27 Denise 1
Demented evil Trump dump! Apr 25 Dominguez 1
News Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08) Apr '17 Denise 24
News Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors Apr '17 NUNYA 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Apr '17 Don 12
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC