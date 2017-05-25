Wanted man evades arrests after short pursuit on Interstate 5, still outstanding
Red Bluff >> A wanted man evaded arrest Wednesday after a short chase on Interstate 5 turned into a foot pursuit into Coyote Creek near Flores Avenue and Rawson Road, west of the freeway. The man, identified as Cecilio Marquez, is outstanding and a wanted felon charged with avoiding deportation and being in possession of weapons, according to scanner reports at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday.
