The plan to kill Kelsey
This is part of a series excerpted from Gene Paleno's book “Lake County History: A Mystical Adventure in Time.” The story of Kelsey's trip, the previous summer, to the gold fields is a continuing litany of why the Pomo were so desperate as to be rid of the White men. The following spring Andy Kelsey, and some other men, went on a second gold-hunting mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 14
|Carlos vela
|121
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr 27
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr 25
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr '17
|J Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC