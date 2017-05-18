The plan to kill Kelsey

This is part of a series excerpted from Gene Paleno's book “Lake County History: A Mystical Adventure in Time.” The story of Kelsey's trip, the previous summer, to the gold fields is a continuing litany of why the Pomo were so desperate as to be rid of the White men. The following spring Andy Kelsey, and some other men, went on a second gold-hunting mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.