Tehama Countya s unemployment rate decreases in April
Red Bluff >> Tehama County's unemployment rate decreased by 0.8 percent in April to 6.2 percent, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. In April there were 25,350 people in the work force in the county.
