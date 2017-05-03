Tehama County Supervisor ordinance limits residents to six plants
Red Bluff >> Tehama County Supervisors held a second reading Tuesday of a marijuana cultivation ordinance that modifies the existing ordinance to better coordinate new laws passed during the last election, such as establishing a limit of six plants. Prior to the new ordinance, the limit was 12 plants for medical marijuana cultivation.
