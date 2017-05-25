Tehama County Sheriffa s personnel honored for saving infanta s life

Red Bluff >> Tehama County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Niederberger and Dispatcher Zack DeRego received the Lifesaving Award Monday for their heroic efforts saving the life of then 8-month-old Charlotte, who in February was choking on her older sister's hair clip. Charlotte's mother and father Natalie and Jason Vallot and big sister Jadzia thanked Niederberger and Derego for everything they did for the little girl and wrote a letter to the department in March.

