Tehama County Sheriffa s personnel honored for saving infanta s life
Red Bluff >> Tehama County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Niederberger and Dispatcher Zack DeRego received the Lifesaving Award Monday for their heroic efforts saving the life of then 8-month-old Charlotte, who in February was choking on her older sister's hair clip. Charlotte's mother and father Natalie and Jason Vallot and big sister Jadzia thanked Niederberger and Derego for everything they did for the little girl and wrote a letter to the department in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 21
|Brad p
|122
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 21
|Kenny
|12
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr 27
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr 25
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Don
|12
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC