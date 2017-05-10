Tehama County Sheriffa s Office honored by resident
Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Sheriff's Office was honored Wednesday by a local resident who presented a homemade wooden “thin blue line” American flag. Dave Casados, 40, presented the flag to Sheriff Dave Hencratt and said he made the flag “from my heart to show my support for you guys.” “There has been so much negativity and disrespect towards law enforcement across our country the past few years,” Casados said.
