Tehama County Jail expansion plans on hold for Madison Street right of way

Saturday May 20

Red Bluff >> Tehama County Interim County Counsel Jim Curtis announced Tuesday that negotiations with Red Bluff for the Madison Street right-of-way - a key part of the Tehama County Jail expansion project - are ongoing. A week prior, Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin gave a presentation with updated costs for the expansion, seeking direction on the project.

