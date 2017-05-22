Sun Country Quilters to meet Monday
The Sun Country Quilters will be meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22 at the Red Bluff Community and Senior Center, 1500 S. Jackson St. This month's meeting is a spring clean event. There will be tables of sewing notions and fabrics for sale from members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Brad p
|122
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Kenny
|12
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr 27
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr 25
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Don
|12
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC